Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Stock Has Gained 8.37% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.27, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.78, putting it -16.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.07. The company has a valuation of $13.67B, with an average of 4.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.72 million shares over the past 3 months.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information
After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.53, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.41%, and 8.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.60%. Short interest in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 11.29 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares are 26.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.38% against 4.50%.
GFI Dividends
Gold Fields Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 2.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders
Gold Fields Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.34% of the shares at 22.34% float percentage. In total, 22.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.1 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $554.65 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.79 million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $218.42 million.
We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 41.26 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $448.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.18 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 103.33 million.