Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Stock Has Gained 8.37% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.27, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.78, putting it -16.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.07. The company has a valuation of $13.67B, with an average of 4.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.53, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.41%, and 8.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.60%. Short interest in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 11.29 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.