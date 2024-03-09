General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Up 0.18% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.26, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The GIS share’s 52-week high remains $90.89, putting it -39.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.33. The company has a valuation of $37.06B, with an average of 3.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the last session, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.41, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and 2.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.18%. Short interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw shorts transact 13.16 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.