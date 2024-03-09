For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Is Worth A Shot

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 7.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.72, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$1.62 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $88.84, putting it -53.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.35. The company has a valuation of $29.97B, with an average of 11.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.13, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.07%, and 32.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.52%. Short interest in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 21.96 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sea Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares are 47.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.94% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -160.00% this quarter before falling -88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.40% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sea Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Ltd ADR insiders hold 10.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.53% of the shares at 61.80% float percentage. In total, 55.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BLOOM DOUGLAS P.. As of Feb 18, 2016, the company held over 77063.0 shares.

We also have Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors holds roughly 36.85 million shares. This is just over 7.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.8 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 1.27 billion.