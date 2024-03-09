Following A -5.99% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 3.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply a decrease of -5.99% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $2.01, putting it -28.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $442.16M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a -5.99% downside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000, dropping -5.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.99%, and -17.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.95%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 5.11 million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.