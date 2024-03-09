Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 3.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.82, to imply a decrease of -2.26% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $30.92, putting it -3.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.14. The company has a valuation of $12.56B, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.26% downside in the last session, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.93, dropping -2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.83%, and 21.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.59%. Short interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw shorts transact 7.22 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flex Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares are 54.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.36% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.30% this quarter before falling -3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $6.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.28 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.61% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 46.36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.60% annually.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flex Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.47% of the shares at 98.15% float percentage. In total, 97.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.14 million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 44.42 million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.23 billion.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 17.23 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $476.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.01 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 414.82 million.