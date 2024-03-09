First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Drops -13.66% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares stood at 8.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.31. The AG share’s 52-week high remains $8.07, putting it -51.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.17. The company has a valuation of $1.53B, with an average of 7.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.41. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.50%, and 13.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.66%. Short interest in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) saw shorts transact 18.57 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Majestic Silver Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) shares are -5.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 12.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $115 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.80% annually.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Majestic Silver Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corporation insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.69% of the shares at 36.50% float percentage. In total, 35.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.55 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 12.9 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $93.03 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.26 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.88 million, or 4.49% of the shares, all valued at about 72.79 million.