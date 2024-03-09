Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) Have Declined -12.39% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.63, to imply a decrease of -8.58% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The NAPA share’s 52-week high remains $16.63, putting it -92.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.34. The company has a valuation of $995.64M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -8.58% downside in the last session, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.60, dropping -8.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.82%, and 0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.39%. Short interest in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA) saw shorts transact 4.59 million shares and set a 5.05 days time to cover.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duckhorn Portfolio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) shares are -26.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 10.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $105.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.97% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -6.97% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.70% annually.

NAPA Dividends

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc has its next earnings report out between June 06 and June 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.09% of the shares at 101.71% float percentage. In total, 98.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TSG Consumer Partners LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.8 million shares (or 53.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $801.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 6.41 million shares, or about 5.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $83.12 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 18.74 million.