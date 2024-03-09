Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Is Worth A Gamble At $13.97

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares stood at 3.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.97, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DB share’s 52-week high remains $14.02, putting it -0.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.85. The company has a valuation of $28.07B, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.11, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.80%, and 11.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.10%. Short interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw shorts transact 9.56 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deutsche Bank AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares are 36.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.45% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.60% this quarter before falling -8.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 6.61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.34% annually.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deutsche Bank AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank AG insiders hold 7.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.65% of the shares at 44.12% float percentage. In total, 40.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 76.41 million shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $804.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 67.39 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $709.61 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 26.94 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.97 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 168.15 million.