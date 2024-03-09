Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.49, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CRK share’s 52-week high remains $13.39, putting it -57.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.07. The company has a valuation of $2.36B, with an average of 4.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.96, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.59%, and 13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.07%. Short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw shorts transact 25.63 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comstock Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are -29.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.13% against 2.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $391.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $367.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $489.58 million and $347.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.00% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.38, with the share yield ticking at 4.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders hold 67.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.96% of the shares at 114.27% float percentage. In total, 36.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 5.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.97 million shares, or about 3.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $127.29 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 6.89 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.2 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 68.44 million.