CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 10.89% Year-To-Date

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s traded shares stood at 4.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.63, to imply an increase of 3.78% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The CCCS share’s 52-week high remains $13.41, putting it -6.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.33. The company has a valuation of $7.64B, with an average of 6.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.78% upside in the last session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.68, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.32%, and 14.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.89%. Short interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) saw shorts transact 7.19 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares are 15.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.63% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $225.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.92 million and $208.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.00% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.92% of the shares at 97.14% float percentage. In total, 93.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 355.63 million shares (or 57.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC with 53.08 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $595.06 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 15.49 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.04 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 90.16 million.