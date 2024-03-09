British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Has Fallen -28.07% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares stood at 4.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.64, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BTI share’s 52-week high remains $37.96, putting it -28.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.35. The company has a valuation of $66.11B, with an average of 4.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.68, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.47%, and 0.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.19%. Short interest in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) saw shorts transact 5.49 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.