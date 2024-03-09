Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) Have Inclined 15.70% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s traded shares stood at 3.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.63, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BOX share’s 52-week high remains $31.94, putting it -7.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.29. The company has a valuation of $4.25B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, Box Inc (BOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.17, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.64%, and 9.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.70%. Short interest in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) saw shorts transact 8.02 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Box Inc (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Box Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Box Inc (BOX) shares are 14.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.75% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $261.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $270.79 million.

BOX Dividends

Box Inc has its next earnings report out between May 28 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Box Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

Box Inc insiders hold 3.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.85% of the shares at 91.90% float percentage. In total, 88.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 15.91 million shares (or 11.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $471.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.06 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $446.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Box Inc (BOX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.29 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 110.66 million.