Boom Or Bust: What Are ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (NYSE:IBN) Future Prospects?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares stood at 3.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.18, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The IBN share’s 52-week high remains $26.66, putting it -1.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.34. The company has a valuation of $91.88B, with an average of 5.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.66, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.13%, and 6.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.82%. Short interest in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) saw shorts transact 21.07 million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) shares are 12.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.21% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before falling -2.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 23.04% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.30% annually.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.19, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.58% of the shares at 19.62% float percentage. In total, 19.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by WCM Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 70.43 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GQG Partners LLC with 63.99 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.48 billion.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 28.9 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $709.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.9 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 459.34 million.