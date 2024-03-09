Boom Or Bust: What Are Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ATOS) Future Prospects?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -27.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $136.58M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 509.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the last session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.00%, and 15.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.86%. Short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw shorts transact 7.04 million shares and set a 17.94 days time to cover.