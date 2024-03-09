BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Gain Of 53.18% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 17.73% – What Should You Do Now?

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s traded shares stood at 6.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.50, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The BGC share’s 52-week high remains $8.56, putting it -0.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.98. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 7.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, BGC Group Inc (BGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.67, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.72%, and 18.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.73%. Short interest in BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) saw shorts transact 7.73 million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.