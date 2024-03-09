Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BETR share’s 52-week high remains $62.91, putting it -13006.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $360.34M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -15.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.25%. Short interest in Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) saw shorts transact 5.25 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.