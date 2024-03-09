Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Stock Gained 10.31% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU)’s traded shares stood at 7.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.86, to imply a decrease of -1.12% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ATMU share’s 52-week high remains $25.39, putting it -6.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.21. The company has a valuation of $1.99B, with an average of 3.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.12% downside in the last session, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.52, dropping -1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.42%, and 10.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.58%. Short interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) saw shorts transact 7.21 million shares and set a 8.13 days time to cover.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) shares are 4.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.79% against 9.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $417.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $420.31 million.

ATMU Dividends

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU)’s Major holders

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc insiders hold 80.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.99% of the shares at 178.13% float percentage. In total, 33.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.22 million shares (or 2.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 1.58 million shares, or about 1.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $34.7 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 18.78 million.