At Current Prices, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Worth A Patient Look?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.96, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The HOUS share’s 52-week high remains $9.43, putting it -58.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $658.52M, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.40, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and -15.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.51%. Short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 8.12 days time to cover.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anywhere Real Estate Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares are -18.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.18% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.90% this quarter before jumping 108.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 billion and $1.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.40% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anywhere Real Estate Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc insiders hold 5.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.88% of the shares at 108.43% float percentage. In total, 102.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20.05 million shares (or 18.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 16.98 million shares, or about 15.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $101.2 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.42 million shares. This is just over 6.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.71 million, or 5.17% of the shares, all valued at about 34.03 million.