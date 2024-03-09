Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Have Gained 21.13% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 4.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $164.91, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $165.38, putting it -0.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $103.55. The company has a valuation of $105.23B, with an average of 5.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 168.19, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.25%, and 11.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.13%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 19.13 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) shares are 15.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.64% against 23.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.40% this quarter before falling -6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 billion and $2.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.20% before jumping 13.00% in the following quarter.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc insiders hold 2.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.84% of the shares at 79.15% float percentage. In total, 76.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.94 million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.92 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.94 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb Inc (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 22.22 million shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.85 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.58 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.48 billion.