After This Week’s -10.62% Loss In Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR), We Just Learned Something New

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.86, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The GPCR share’s 52-week high remains $75.02, putting it -103.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.12. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.73K shares over the past 3 months.
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information
After registering a 2.36% upside in the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.85, jumping 2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.62%, and -20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.57%. Short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw shorts transact 2.5 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares are 29.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.03% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.60% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one.
GPCR Dividends
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.59% of the shares at 96.59% float percentage. In total, 96.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Track Capital, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.03 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.77 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.72 million.
We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 18.41 million.