After This Week’s -10.62% Loss In Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR), We Just Learned Something New

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.86, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The GPCR share’s 52-week high remains $75.02, putting it -103.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.12. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

After registering a 2.36% upside in the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.85, jumping 2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.62%, and -20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.57%. Short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw shorts transact 2.5 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.