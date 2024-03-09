After The Stock Fell -4.76% Over The Week, Is Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Still A Buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CLRB share’s 52-week high remains $4.45, putting it -11.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $49.16M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.76%, and 13.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.40%. Short interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw shorts transact 2.37 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.