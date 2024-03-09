After Falling -0.91% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY)?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 5.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.80, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $67.67, putting it -11.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.12. The company has a valuation of $53.47B, with an average of 7.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.67, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and 5.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.83%. Short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) saw shorts transact 51.22 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares are -5.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.62% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.70% this quarter before jumping 10.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.11 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -5.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.60% annually.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 1.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corp. insiders hold 28.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.31% of the shares at 73.19% float percentage. In total, 52.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 224.13 million shares (or 25.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 91.3 million shares, or about 10.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.37 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 60.77 million shares. This is just over 6.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.57 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.86 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.