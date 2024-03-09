After A Decline Of -14.11% From The High, Can Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Recover Quickly?

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 9.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.51, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $8.57, putting it -14.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.56. The company has a valuation of $4.66B, with an average of 6.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.92% downside in the last session, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.70, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.27%, and 19.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.37%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 9.58 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crescent Point Energy Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) shares are -9.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.08% against -10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.20% this quarter before falling -13.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $756.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $781.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $627.93 million and $672.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.50% before jumping 16.30% in the following quarter.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.29, with the share yield ticking at 3.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.23% of the shares at 47.38% float percentage. In total, 47.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.06 million shares (or 4.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 18.67 million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $125.66 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 15.34 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.78 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 87.43 million.