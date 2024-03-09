A Look At Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares stood at 6.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.96, to imply a decrease of -5.25% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The GENI share’s 52-week high remains $8.45, putting it -41.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -5.25% downside in the last session, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.51, dropping -5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.13%, and -19.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.56%. Short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw shorts transact 5.1 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Sports Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are -7.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 23.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $115.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.23 million and $86.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.10% before jumping 9.50% in the following quarter.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Sports Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders hold 29.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.56% of the shares at 84.46% float percentage. In total, 59.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.53 million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management LLC with 10.53 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $65.17 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 6.27 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 17.77 million.