X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) -180.43% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -4.86% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The XFOR share’s 52-week high remains $2.58, putting it -180.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $153.35M, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside in the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600, dropping -4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.55%, and 0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.33%. Short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw shorts transact 13.23 million shares and set a 10.32 days time to cover.