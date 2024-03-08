Why Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -22.44% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The SQNS share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -430.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $34.54M, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

After registering a -22.44% downside in the last session, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7546, dropping -22.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.42%, and -80.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.21%. Short interest in Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS) saw shorts transact 2900.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.