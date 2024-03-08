Why Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 3.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.74, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -20.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 5.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Compass Inc (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.32%, and 1.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.53%. Short interest in Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) saw shorts transact 18.97 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Inc (COMP) shares are 6.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.62% against 23.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.40% this quarter before jumping 130.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $957.2 million and $1.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.80% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.48% of the shares at 66.08% float percentage. In total, 64.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 117.37 million shares (or 25.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 44.78 million shares, or about 9.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $156.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Inc (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 12.06 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.4 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 36.42 million.