Why Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.57, to imply a decrease of -1.07% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $6.89, putting it -23.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $937.32M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.07% downside in the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.73, dropping -1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.44%, and 35.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.52%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 23.45 million shares and set a 9.12 days time to cover.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allogene Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) shares are 35.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.80% this quarter before jumping 35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47k and $52k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -57.40% before dropping -42.30% in the following quarter.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 22.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.04% of the shares at 95.64% float percentage. In total, 74.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.92 million shares (or 14.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 18.72 million shares, or about 11.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $93.02 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.43 million shares. This is just over 3.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 15.56 million.