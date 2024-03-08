What Could Change After Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Gains 50.7% From The High-Point?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.86, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $90.71, putting it -51.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.51. The company has a valuation of $7.20B, with an average of 5.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Wayfair Inc (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.69, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 18.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.98%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 20.24 million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc (W) shares are -17.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 165.49% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.20% this quarter before jumping 152.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $2.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.77 billion and $3.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.70% before dropping -2.20% in the following quarter.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.55% of the shares at 120.47% float percentage. In total, 114.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.03 million shares (or 14.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $847.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 10.68 million shares, or about 11.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $694.58 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc (W) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6.96 million shares. This is just over 7.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 237.21 million.