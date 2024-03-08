What Could Change After Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) Gains 56.02% From The High-Point?

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.04, to imply an increase of 1.84% or $1.66 in intraday trading. The BPMC share’s 52-week high remains $101.00, putting it -9.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.48. The company has a valuation of $5.64B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.07K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.84% upside in the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.06, jumping 1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.58%, and 19.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.22%. Short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) saw shorts transact 4.63 million shares and set a 6.98 days time to cover.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blueprint Medicines Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) shares are 83.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.24% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.30% this quarter before jumping 32.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $80.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63.29 million and $45.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.90% before jumping 102.20% in the following quarter.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corp has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corp insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.34% of the shares at 107.19% float percentage. In total, 106.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 11.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $423.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.54 million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $413.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 3.46% of the shares, all valued at about 132.7 million.