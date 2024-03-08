What Could Change After BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Gains 48.65% From The High-Point?

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -8.73% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $0.86, putting it -132.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $16.78M, with an average of 14.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a -8.73% downside in the latest session, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8550, dropping -8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 71.36%, and 69.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.36%. Short interest in BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 96120.0 shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.