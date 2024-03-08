Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares stood at 4.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.22, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The VOD share’s 52-week high remains $12.07, putting it -30.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.02. The company has a valuation of $24.97B, with an average of 9.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.99% upside in the latest session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.28, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.54%, and 12.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.98%. Short interest in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) saw shorts transact 9.94 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vodafone Group plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -42.63% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.90% annually.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vodafone Group plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 10.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.53% of the shares at 8.53% float percentage. In total, 8.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.64 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.41 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $173.98 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund holds roughly 9.38 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.07 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 87.27 million.