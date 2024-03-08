VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Loss Of -2.04 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.28, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VFS share’s 52-week high remains $93.00, putting it -1661.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.59. The company has a valuation of $12.31B, with an average of 1.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information
After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.56%, and -2.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.92%. Short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw shorts transact 5.52 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing VinFast Auto Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) shares are -78.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against 12.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 127.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $499.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $570.12 million.
VFS Dividends
VinFast Auto Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders
VinFast Auto Ltd. insiders hold 97.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 10.78% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 million.