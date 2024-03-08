VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Loss Of -2.04 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.28, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VFS share’s 52-week high remains $93.00, putting it -1661.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.59. The company has a valuation of $12.31B, with an average of 1.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.56%, and -2.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.92%. Short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw shorts transact 5.52 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.