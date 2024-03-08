Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 525.42% Year-To-Date

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.38, to imply an increase of 4.98% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The VINC share’s 52-week high remains $7.84, putting it -6.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $157.78M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 950.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

After registering a 4.98% upside in the last session, Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.19, jumping 4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 96.80%, and 434.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 525.42%. Short interest in Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.