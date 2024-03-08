Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Recovered 32.96% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 0.00% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 5.06% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The UROY share’s 52-week high remains $3.76, putting it -39.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $304.40M, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

After registering a 5.06% upside in the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.76, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.06%, and -11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.