Ucommune International Ltd At $2.50: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 8.23% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The UK share’s 52-week high remains $15.84, putting it -533.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $1.35M, with an average of 95310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

After registering a 8.23% upside in the last session, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70, jumping 8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.70%, and 10.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.61%. Short interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw shorts transact 29520.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.