Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.16, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -72.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $4.17B, with an average of 16.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.28, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.38%, and 3.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.74%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 127.54 million shares and set a 7.37 days time to cover.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd (RIG) shares are -36.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 110.42% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.50% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $788.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $882.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $649 million and $729 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.50% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd insiders hold 7.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.47% of the shares at 74.77% float percentage. In total, 69.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.08 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $456.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 45.47 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $318.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.58 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.81 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 124.84 million.