This Week’s 8.99% Gain In General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) Taught Us Something New

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares stood at 5.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $172.91, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $6.41 in intraday trading. The GE share’s 52-week high remains $166.73, putting it 3.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 50.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.07. The company has a valuation of $188.18B, with an average of 6.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.85% upside in the latest session, General Electric Co. (GE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 175.18, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 24.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.48%. Short interest in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) saw shorts transact 9.11 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Electric Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Electric Co. (GE) shares are 54.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.21% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 137.00% this quarter before jumping 54.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $15.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 5.20% in the following quarter.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Electric Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Co. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.14% of the shares at 76.29% float percentage. In total, 76.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 92.56 million shares (or 8.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 87.8 million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.64 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Electric Co. (GE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 37.12 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.98 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 3.73 billion.