This Is A Time To Build A Position In TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply an increase of 9.79% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -103.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $481.00M, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a 9.79% upside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800, jumping 9.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.28%, and 18.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.73%. Short interest in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw shorts transact 8.67 million shares and set a 8.04 days time to cover.