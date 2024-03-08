There Has Been A -2.19% Decline For Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL). So What’s Next?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 26.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.66, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $19.74, putting it -26.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.37. The company has a valuation of $19.79B, with an average of 30.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.41, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.26%, and -1.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.53%. Short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 92.94 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 67.30% this quarter before jumping 103.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.76 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders hold 7.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.51% of the shares at 65.66% float percentage. In total, 60.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 113.24 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.84 million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.3 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $589.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.91 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 450.29 million.