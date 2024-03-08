Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 18.43% Year-To-Date

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 3.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.67, to imply an increase of 3.00% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $10.72, putting it -0.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.70. The company has a valuation of $7.43B, with an average of 8.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.00% upside in the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.82, jumping 3.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.70%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.43%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 24.46 million shares and set a 2.57 days time to cover.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares are 59.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.93% against 23.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $930.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $884.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.10% before dropping -9.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 45.12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.30% annually.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has its next earnings report out on March 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.34% of the shares at 50.34% float percentage. In total, 50.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.49 million shares, or about 3.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $247.18 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 19.15 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.63 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 60.32 million.