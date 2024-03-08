Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Surged 61.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 34.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $149.20, to imply an increase of 5.39% or $7.63 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $144.00, putting it 3.49% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.21. The company has a valuation of $773.75B, with an average of 14.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.39% upside in the last session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 151.60, jumping 5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.96%, and 24.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.46%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 21.82 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares are 61.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.11% against 19.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $18.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.65 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 19.34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.30% annually.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.25% of the shares at 17.25% float percentage. In total, 17.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sanders Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.99 million shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 42.35 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.27 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 23.81 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.63 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 1.18 billion.