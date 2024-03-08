Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) Has Recovered 92.02% So Far, But Another -1.93% Loss Is Possible.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $7.92, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $52.76M, with an average of 92310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the latest session, Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.86, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.27%, and 65.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 364.24%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 91580.0 shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.