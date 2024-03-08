Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) Has Recovered 92.02% So Far, But Another -1.93% Loss Is Possible.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $7.92, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $52.76M, with an average of 92310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.26K shares over the past 3 months.
Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information
After registering a 4.99% upside in the latest session, Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.86, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.27%, and 65.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 364.24%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 91580.0 shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.
SWVL Dividends
Swvl Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders
Swvl Holdings Corp insiders hold 34.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.40% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company.