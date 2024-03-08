Stock Of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Jumped By 48.84 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares stood at 8.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply an increase of 7.29% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The MNKD share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -11.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 4.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 7.29% upside in the last session, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.21, jumping 7.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.30%, and 48.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.48%. Short interest in Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw shorts transact 34.65 million shares and set a 15.28 days time to cover.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mannkind Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mannkind Corp (MNKD) shares are 13.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $60.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.45 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.58% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 535.42% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.60% annually.

MNKD Dividends

Mannkind Corp has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mannkind Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Mannkind Corp insiders hold 2.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.27% of the shares at 51.64% float percentage. In total, 50.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.57 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 15.31 million shares, or about 5.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $62.32 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mannkind Corp (MNKD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9.98 million shares. This is just over 3.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.76 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 31.57 million.