Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Up 11.66% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.94, to imply a decrease of -3.09% or -$1.44 in intraday trading. The SLNO share’s 52-week high remains $53.82, putting it -19.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.72K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.09% downside in the last session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.17, dropping -3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.98%, and -1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw shorts transact 1.51 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Soleno Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) shares are 1061.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.73% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.00% this quarter before jumping 64.20% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 33.76% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Soleno Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.35% of the shares at 105.77% float percentage. In total, 103.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 22.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 1.2 million shares, or about 12.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 49939.0 shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18800.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.