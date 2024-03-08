Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) After 3.03% Incline From High?

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 28.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.09, to imply an increase of 4.57% or $3.72 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $82.51, putting it 3.03% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.64. The company has a valuation of $73.56B, with an average of 13.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.57% upside in the last session, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.76, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.74%, and 26.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.09%. Short interest in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 22.46 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marvell Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares are 50.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.77% against 19.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 billion.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marvell Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Inc insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.71% of the shares at 89.16% float percentage. In total, 88.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.0 million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 69.97 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.18 billion.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 27.49 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.74 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.6 billion.