Should Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Rally After -13.07% Drop From High?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 2.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.12, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $22.75, putting it -13.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.15. The company has a valuation of $8.56B, with an average of 17.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.50% upside in the latest session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.47, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.30%, and 15.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.40%. Short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw shorts transact 40.64 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares are 22.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.14% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 136.70% this quarter before jumping 6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.37 billion.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.34% of the shares at 70.84% float percentage. In total, 70.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.67 million shares (or 11.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 35.78 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $778.87 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 17.85 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $388.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.17 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 286.81 million.