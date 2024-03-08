Should Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Rally After -14.49% Drop From High?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.44, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The DYN share’s 52-week high remains $30.27, putting it -14.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.40. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.27, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.71%, and 20.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.80%. Short interest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw shorts transact 7.25 million shares and set a 5.42 days time to cover.