Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.19, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $92.30, putting it -13.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.91. The company has a valuation of $4.76B, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 84.54, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.21%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 6.98 million shares and set a 8.87 days time to cover.