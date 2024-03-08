Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.19, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $92.30, putting it -13.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.91. The company has a valuation of $4.76B, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.
Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information
After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 84.54, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.21%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 6.98 million shares and set a 8.87 days time to cover.
Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Shift4 Payments Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) shares are 43.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.68% against 14.70%.
FOUR Dividends
Shift4 Payments Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift4 Payments Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.