SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Recovered 62.12% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 24.25% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SLS share’s 52-week high remains $1.91, putting it -44.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $55.66M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.53% upside in the latest session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3600, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.70%, and 80.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.25%. Short interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) shares are -10.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.17% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 55.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,200.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13 million.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.28% of the shares at 15.40% float percentage. In total, 15.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.p.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.95 million shares, or about 3.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.5 million.